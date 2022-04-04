Person hit by train in Maidenhead

Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.

Emergency services have been in attendance near the Norden Road railway bridge following the incident this evening (Monday).

Police remain at the scene.

⚠️ Disruption update - 4 April ⚠️



Due to a person hit by a train between London Paddington and Reading all lines are blocked.



Trains running to and from these stations will be delayed or cancelled.



Please check your journey at https://t.co/L3g1PPT9Q3 before travel. pic.twitter.com/mjr3DqAQkP — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) April 4, 2022

Great Western Railway (GWR) said that all services going to and from London Paddington and Reading stations would be either cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or revised.

"Relief lines are now open so some trains are able to move. Some lines remain blocked and many trains are still delayed or cancelled," it added.

South Western Railway is accepting tickets between London Waterloo and Reading and Windsor, while Chiltern Railways is accepting tickets between London Marylebone and Oxford or Banbury.

Alternative bus routes are also in operation.

Travellers are being urged to check before their journey at www.journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway

South Central Ambulance and the British Transport Police have been contacted for more information.

Updates to follow.