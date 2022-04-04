Magpies 150 Challenge raises more than £33,000 for charity

Maidenhead United FC has raised more than £33,000 for local charities as part of its 150th birthday celebration.

The Magpies 150 Challenge was set up during the pandemic as part of Maidenhead United 150th Anniversary year to support 14 local causes.

The initiative was launched following the club’s community support helpline during COVID-19 ‘Magpies Community Care’ scheme, where volunteers were recruited to provide support to residents with tasks such as shopping and prescription collections.

The close work with other charities in the local area to support the community response during this time highlighted the challenges across all charities at that time, including reduced income and lack of outreach fundraising opportunities; as such, the 150 Challenge was born.

Charities involved included Alzheimer’s Dementia Support, The Citizen Advice Bureau, The Dash Charity, Family Friends, Foodshare Maidenhead, Norden Farm, Number 22 Counselling, People to Places, Re:Charge, SMILE, The Link Foundation, Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Windsor Foodshare as well as the Maidenhead United FC Charitable Trust.

As part of the initiative, charities were encouraged to come up with creative ideas using the number ‘150’ to raise vital funds as well as encourage their supporters to set challenges linked to those numbers.

Members of the public took part with challenges set up with a range of innovative ideas including:

A group of supporters cycling 150 miles in a day raising £3084

Local Brownie groups raising £1343 as part of creating a new 150 challenge badge

A group linked to the Craufurd Arms Pub Hiking 150 miles in 15 days raising £2014

Graham Alfred, chairman of the Maidenhead United FC Community Trust, said: “We are really pleased and proud to support local charities continue their great work especially at what has been a difficult time over the pandemic as part of the clubs 150th birthday and look forward to continuing to build on these great partnerships in the future.”

“It has been fantastic to see how supporters have used the 150 Challenge to come up with ideas to raise money for these great causes.”

For more information about the Magpies’ Community Trust, please visit: http://www.magpiesinthecommunity.org/about