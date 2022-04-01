Enter the Maidtrix – AR glasses let users see a virtual Maidenhead

Visitors to Maidenhead town centre will soon be able to tour major developments before they are even built thanks to augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Using the state-of-the-art 3D technology, the glasses will allow users to see an ‘ultra-realistic’ representation of how the town will look in five or 10 years’ time – when various regeneration projects are complete.

Wearers of the glasses will still be able to see real people, objects and vehicles around them, but real-life building sites will be transformed into computer-generated projections of completed developments using AR technology.

For example, users walking towards The Landing site will see towering blocks and a public square, while the Nicholsons Centre will disappear and be replaced by the open-air Nicholson Quarter.

The project, known as The Maidtrix, has been created by Reading-based tech start-up Polar-Lofi, which promises users will be ‘unable to distinguish the virtual world from real life’.

“We’ve had a few mishaps during trials,” said Polar-Lofi CEO Terry Baker.

“Some users have walked into lampposts and other people while they’ve been craning their necks to look at the tall buildings.

“In one case, a man was convinced he was sat in a Parisian-style café in the Nicholson Quarter when he was actually sat in a camping chair in Robert Dyas.”

He insisted the product is safe, despite another trialist inadvertently finding themselves at the bottom of the empty Magnet Leisure Centre pool while 'visiting' a block of flats which will replace the abandoned facility.

Further top-secret trials of The Maidtrix are set to be rolled out in the coming months – but members of the public or the press won't be able to get their hands on the glasses until Polar-Lofi is happy the project is ready for launch.

If trials are successful, the glasses will be available to rent from Maidenhead Station at a price of £25 for one hour later in the year.