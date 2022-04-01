Enter the Maidtrix – AR glasses let users see a virtual Maidenhead

07:48AM, Friday 01 April 2022
Visitors to Maidenhead town centre will soon be able to tour major developments before they are even built thanks to augmented reality (AR) glasses.
Using the state-of-the-art 3D technology, the glasses will allow users to see an ‘ultra-realistic’ representation of how the town will look in five or 10 years’ time – when various regeneration projects are complete.
Wearers of the glasses will still be able to see real people, objects and vehicles around them, but real-life building sites will be transformed into computer-generated projections of completed developments using AR technology.
For example, users walking towards The Landing site will see towering blocks and a public square, while the Nicholsons Centre will disappear and be replaced by the open-air Nicholson Quarter.
The project, known as The Maidtrix, has been created by Reading-based tech start-up Polar-Lofi, which promises users will be ‘unable to distinguish the virtual world from real life’.
“We’ve had a few mishaps during trials,” said Polar-Lofi CEO Terry Baker.
“Some users have walked into lampposts and other people while they’ve been craning their necks to look at the tall buildings.
“In one case, a man was convinced he was sat in a Parisian-style café in the Nicholson Quarter when he was actually sat in a camping chair in Robert Dyas.”
He insisted the product is safe, despite another trialist inadvertently finding themselves at the bottom of the empty Magnet Leisure Centre pool while 'visiting' a block of flats which will replace the abandoned facility.
Further top-secret trials of The Maidtrix are set to be rolled out in the coming months – but members of the public or the press won't be able to get their hands on the glasses until Polar-Lofi is happy the project is ready for launch.
If trials are successful, the glasses will be available to rent from Maidenhead Station at a price of £25 for one hour later in the year.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing boyfriend’ and ‘loving father’ from Slough who died after losing control of his motorbike in Maidenhead on Saturday.
A £40million refurbishment of the former Three building in Maidenhead town centre has started, with construction work set to complete in May 2023.
The Holiday Inn hotel in Maidenhead is set to be used to accommodate asylum seekers while their claims to take sanctuary in the UK are processed.