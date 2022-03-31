Police appeal for public's help to locate missing Maidenhead teenager

Police are urging the public to call 999 if they see a teenager who has been reported missing from Maidenhead.

Michael Sou, 18, was last seen leaving Great Hill Crescent in Maidenhead at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, March 29.

He is of Chinese origin, around 5’9” to 5’10” tall, and has a slim build, short hair and is clean-shaven.

He was last seen wearing a dark green Barbour style jacket, dark trousers or tracksuit bottoms, and white sole grey trainers with an orange stripe around the show.

Michael is local to the Maidenhead area and is known to frequent the local parks, library and Sainsbury’s.

PC Kerrie McKee, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone with information regarding Michael’s whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“I would also ask Michael himself to make contact if you see this appeal as we are very concerned for your welfare.

“Anyone with information as to where Michael may be should call 101, quoting reference number 43220138160.

“If you see him, please call 999.”