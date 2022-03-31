Public notices: Footpath closures for Cookham music festival

Temporary footpath closures and an update on compulsory purchase orders planned for the Nicholsons Centre redevelopment feature in this week’s public notices.

Footpaths

A series of Cookham footpaths will be closed in May due to a music festival taking place in the village.

The Royal Borough will close part of Footpath 39 from its junction with Footpath 40, southwards for a distance of approximately 356 metres.

Footpath 40 will also be shut to pedestrians from its junction with Footpath 36 eastwards for a distance of about 108 metres.

The alternative route for pedestrians on Footpath 39 will be via a signed route to the existing Footpath 42.

For pedestrians on Footpath 40, a diversion route will be approximately five metres north to bypass the fenced arena.

The purpose of the closure order is to facilitate the holding of the ‘Let’s Rock the Moor’ music concert in Marsh Meadow. Footpaths will be closed from 12.01am on Monday, May 16 until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Planning

The deadline to respond to the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the planned redevelopment of the Nicholsons Centre has been extended.

The Royal Borough has decided to extend the period within which objections may be made to no later than 5pm on Friday, April 22. The order would enable the council to acquire leasehold interests and obtain new rights to facilitate the construction of the Nicholson Quarter.

The address to which any objection to the order must be made has been corrected. These must be sent by post to: The National Planning Casework Unit, 23 Stephenson Street, Birmingham, B2 4BH or by email to pcu@levellingup.gov.uk

Any objection should state the title of the order, the grounds of objection and the objector’s address and interests in the land. Those who have already made an objection should resend it to either of the above addresses.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.