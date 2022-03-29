Berkshire Vision chairman to retire after six years of service

A chairman of a Berkshire sight loss charity is retiring after six years of service.

Greg Wilkinson is leaving his role at Berkshire Vision, which provides practical and friendly support to visually impaired children and adults across the county.

The charity held a celebration lunch at the start of March ahead of his retirement at the end of the month.

Speaking of his retirement, Greg said: “I am very proud of what I achieved over the last six years and feel that I am leaving the organisation in very capable hands.

“Berkshire Vision is pretty unique in coming out of the whole COVID episode as a better organisation.

“Our Sight Loss Support Service started just before the first lockdown and has grown through it; befriending has developed a whole momentum of its own; tech buddying has blossomed, and activities for members are better than ever.”

He added: “Thank you all for allowing me to be part of Berkshire Vision over the last six years; it has been a fulfilling experience and one that has provided me with lots of friends from all the various parts of our organisation.”

Greg will be handing over the role to Jane Veys, whilst two new trustees, Peter Orr and Andrew Jones, will ‘bring additional skills to the board’.

On Jane’s appointment, Greg said: “Jane is a registered optometrist with a wealth of experience in education and will, I know, take Berkshire Vision to the next level in providing services to our members.”

Berkshire Vision CEO Laura Mitchell said: “I will miss Greg as he has always been a great support to me since I took on the role of CEO at the beginning of the pandemic and his contribution to Berkshire Vision over the six years has been huge.

“Fortunately, he’s not leaving us completely and will still be driving our minibuses, making sure everyone gets to take part in our activities programme.”

She added: “I look forward to welcoming Jane as our new chair.

“She’s ideally positioned to work with us to take Berkshire Vision forward and I’m very much looking forward to working with her.”

Berkshire Vision will be holding an open day on Wednesday, April 6, between 10am and 3pm for residents who may be interested in supporting the charity.

The open day will be held at Berkshire Vision’s offices at Midleton House, 5 Erleigh Road, Reading, RG1 5LR.

For more information, call the volunteering team on 0118 987 2803 or email volunteering@berkshirevision.org.uk