Braywick Roundabout to close temporarily for accident recovery work

03:03PM, Monday 21 March 2022
The A308 Braywick Roundabout, Maidenhead
Braywick Roundabout will be partially closed on Tuesday night so essential accident recovery work can be carried out.
Thames Valley Police has announced the roundabout will be shut for about two hours from 7.30pm.
The following diversions will be in place:
Thames Valley Police has advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and plan an alternative route.
