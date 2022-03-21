Braywick Roundabout to close temporarily for accident recovery work

Braywick Roundabout will be partially closed on Tuesday night so essential accident recovery work can be carried out.

Thames Valley Police has announced the roundabout will be shut for about two hours from 7.30pm.

The following diversions will be in place:

Traffic travelling into Maidenhead from the A330 Ascot Road and from the A308 Windsor Road will be diverted onto the A308 (M) and will be able to then join the A404 (M) to enter Maidenhead via the A4 Bath Road.

Non-motorway traffic, learner drivers and moped riders will be diverted through Holyport and Bray.

Agricultural vehicles will need to wait in Priors Way Industrial Estate until the works are complete, due to weight and width restrictions in Bray.

Motorists wishing to enter Maidenhead from the M4 are advised to use the A404 (M) because the A308 (M) towards Maidenhead will be closed.

Thames Valley Police has advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and plan an alternative route.