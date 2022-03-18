Date set for completion of part of The Landing

Progress on The Landing project is on schedule and ‘going well so far’ – with updates planned to let the public see more of the construction as it unfolds.

At a meeting of Maidenhead Town Forum on Thursday, Victoria Manston, senior development manager at HUB overseeing the Landing project, gave attending councillors an update.

Phase one of The Landing project began in October 2021. Currently, constructor JJ Rhatigans is working on the site and one of three tower cranes is up.

This first phase includes all residential elements – 420 homes over four blocks and six ground-floor flexible, commercial retail units that could hold shops or cafes.

At this point, it is too early in the development to predict what these units will contain.

Also included is a major public realm constriction, known as the garden square, which is ‘the real heart of the scheme’, said Victoria.

All the 420 homes will be for rent, owned and managed by Get Living.

While work is ongoing, Maidenhead street artist James Maddison is being called on to complete a new work on the hoardings (panels that surround a construction site) to brighten them up.

Part of this is set to be a look-through located on Queen Street, to allow passers-by to watch the construction process.

Potentially, more Perspex windows could be installed in the hoardings to create more viewing sites for interested members of the public.

Four phases of work are scheduled for The Landing – blocks one to four. The target completion for phase one is February to October 2024.

By February, it is hoped that the first block, all the pedestrian areas and large proportion of the garden square will be finished.

Work on all of the public realm area is currently on schedule to finish by October 2024.

“There could potentially be some challenges arising with what’s going on in the world,” said Victoria. “[But] it’s all going well so far.”