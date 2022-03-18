Graffiti clearing kits being made available for community groups

Community groups in Maidenhead who work on sprucing up their patch will soon be able to get hold of graffiti cleaning kits from the Borough.

About 20 kits are being made available for community clean-ups by litter-picking or similar groups.

These will be made available at the town hall by request and there is also facility for a kit to be delivered to community groups if needed.

These are not ‘professional’ cleaning kits which may have more dangerous, corrosive materials in, but simpler, easy-to-use kits which come with a how-to sheet and require no extra training.

The Borough is also getting two professional kits, not for members of the public, which trained people can use to target problem areas.

Community groups interested in a basic graffiti kit should contact town manager Robyn Bunyan at maidenhead.townmanager@rbwm.gov.uk