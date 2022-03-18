Police urge better bike protection after spate of locked-bike thefts in Maidenhead

Police are advising registering and photographing bikes following a spate of locked bikes being stolen in the borough.

Jeff Pick of Thames Valley Police spoke to the Maidenhead Town Forum about the problem of reported bike thefts being light on detail.

“Often people just say ‘a bike’ [has been stolen] and the owner doesn’t even remember the colour, let alone the make and model,” he said.

He advised learning all three of these details, photographing the bike, marking it and registering it with Bike Register or Immobilize.

This can be done via the Windsor or Maidenhead Cycle Hubs, free of charge, he said.

The police are also promoting putting trackers on bikes, either on the central column or on the rear red lights where they are hard to spot.

This will help protect the bike given the unreliability of a large range of locks, which bike thieves can break easily.

“If you spend £100 on a bike and the authorised D lock is £70, you’re not going to spend that money,” said Jeff.

He warned that combination locks are the easiest to break.

“You just jerk the bike and that breaks the lock,” he said. “[Thieves] don’t even have to cut it.”

Even the more robust locks can be cut with bolt croppers, out in the open, he added.

“They put bolt croppers in a backpack, they lay the backpack on the bike, and through the bottom of the backpack, they cut the chain – in front of the public,” Jeff said.

“It’s a massive problem for us but we’re trying to put out as much information as we can.”

Cllr Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary’s) said that because of recent bike thefts at Maidenhead railway station, some are ‘reluctant’ to leave bikes there.

Jeff said: “The bike racks are really good. Part of the problem is the public watch what’s happening and don’t believe what it is they’re seeing, because it’s done so brazenly and so openly.

“They just presume that the person has lost their key and is cutting the lock off to get themselves home. Not many of us would look and say, ‘That’s obviously a bike theft.’”

If the public wish to help, they can take photos of the crime to give to police, said Jeff, by pretending to make a phone call or suchlike – but only if it is safe to do so.

“They must not put themselves at risk,” he said.

Thames Valley Police is continuing to look problem areas and where it could increase patrols.