Crash on the M4 between two HGVs and a car injures driver

Two HGVs collided with a car on the M4 yesterday evening (March 17) – injuring the driver.

Maidenhead Fire Station crews assisted at the scene of a crash on the M4 near junctions 8/9 at 7pm.

The driver of the car escaped with minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Fire crews were on the scene for 45 minutes, assisting the ambulance by removing items from the car to help the driver.

Maidenhead Fire Station says that it is not yet known how the collision came about.