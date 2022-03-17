Crime round-up: Locked up bikes stolen from Maidenhead station

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:



Friday, March 11, 8.30am-7.15pm, Station Approach. Locked up bike stolen. A black Trek bike. Ref no: 43220108402

Friday, March 11, 11.50pm, High Street. Locked up electric bike stolen. A hand built, valuable, black electric bike. Ref no: 43220108600

Friday, March 11, 7pm-8pm, Regent Court, King Street. Bike locked to railings stolen from patio area. A black mountain bike. Ref no: 43220109174

Saturday, March 12, 4.10pm, High Street. Bike stolen. Ref no: 43220109389

Sunday, March 13, 10am-11pm, Station Approach. Locked up bike in a bike rack stolen. A blue and fluorescent yellow and green, Vudo Limba road bike. Ref no: 43220110430

Monday, March 14, 030am, Station Approach. Bike locked in bike rack stolen. A grey and red, Riverside 500 hybrid bike. Ref no: 43220111164

Monday, March 14, 7.40pm to Tuesday, March 15, 7.45pm. Cordwallis Street business. Yard entered. Two axle plant tipping trailer with cage and an Ifor Williams trailer stolen. Ref no: 43220113274

Monday, March 14, 9.30am, shop on Moorbridge Road. Glass in front door damaged. Ref no: 43220111523

Tuesday, March 15, 9.45pm, Blenheim Court, Kingsquarter. Van break in underground car park – catalytic converter stolen. Ref no: 43220114416

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Friday, March 11, 7.30pm-9pm, car park on Sutton Road, Cookham. Car rear windscreen and passenger rear window smashed. Laptop and kit bag and contents stolen. Ref no: 43220108509

Saturday, March 12, 7.20am, Bottle Lane, Littlewick Green. Car index plates stolen from an Audi A3 Sport. Ref no: 43220108946

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park

Thursday, March 10 to Friday, March 11, Norreys Drive. The owner came down and found all the doors open. Guitar pedal board with multiple pedals stolen. Ref no: 43220107425

Friday, March 11, 12.05-7am, The Courtyard. Car entered by unknown means. Three pairs of sunglasses, cash and loose change stolen. Ref no: 43220108936

Sunday, March 13, 4.05am, Manor Lane. Car index plates stolen from a VW Passat. Ref no: 43220110080

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Sunday, March 13, 4.25pm, golf club car park, Braywick Park entrance. Car keyed. Ref no: 43220109407.

No crime to report in Pinkneys Green, Furze Platt, Riverside and Belmont.