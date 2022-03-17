Maidenhead pupils give pocket money to help Ukraine

12:21PM, Thursday 17 March 2022
Maryam Mohsin, 10 (right) and Arwa El-hamdoon, 11
Students at Furze Platt Junior School each spared £1 of their pocket money and raised £150 for the British Red Cross Ukraine relief appeal.
The initiative was the brainchild of year six students Maryam Mohsin, 10, and Arwa El-hamdoon, 11, who encouraged fellow pupils to join in with their generous idea.
Head of the school, Anna Clark, said that the pupils took the lead on the initiative to help those in Ukraine.
“I am very proud that a student has used their initiative and wanted to do something because they felt so passionate about it," she said.
"It has affected children here and we have done quite a lot of informal things in lessons to discuss the situation."
Click here to donate to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.
