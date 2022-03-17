SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead pupils give pocket money to help Ukraine

    MAIDENHEAD 134298-1

    Maryam Mohsin, 10 (right) and Arwa El-hamdoon, 11

    Students at Furze Platt Junior School each spared £1 of their pocket money and raised £150 for the British Red Cross Ukraine relief appeal. 

    The initiative was the brainchild of year six students Maryam Mohsin, 10, and Arwa El-hamdoon, 11, who encouraged fellow pupils to join in with their generous idea.

    Head of the school, Anna Clark, said that the pupils took the lead on the initiative to help those in Ukraine.

    “I am very proud that a student has used their initiative and wanted to do something because they felt so passionate about it," she said.

    "It has affected children here and we have done quite a lot of informal things in lessons to discuss the situation."

    Click here to donate to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal. 

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved