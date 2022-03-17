Public notices: Maidenhead lap-dancing club seeks to renew licence

This week’s public notices contain information on a Maidenhead lap-dancing club seeking to renew its sexual entertainment licence, as well as details on planned road closures in Cookham.

Licensing

A lap-dancing club in Maidenhead has applied to renew its sexual entertainment licence.

The Honeypot, which is based in Queen Street, wants the Royal Borough to approve the licence which would allow it to provide relevant entertainment Monday to Saturday 11am to 5am and Sunday 11am-2am.

Interested parties should make written representations to licensing@rbwm.gov.uk within 28 days of this application.

Traffic and travel

A Cookham road will be closed during the day for three days next week as new water connections are installed.

Vehicles will be prohibited from driving along part of Spring Lane 80 metres south from the junction with Church Road, southward for a distance for 20 metres.

The alternative route for vehicles affected by the order is via Spring Lane, Choke Lane, Winter Hill Road, Hockett Lane, Grubwood Lane, Dean Lane, Hills Lane and Church Road.

The order will be in operation each day between 9am and 3pm from Monday, March 21 until Wednesday, March 23.

The Royal Borough will also close part of another Cookham road today (Thursday) until 3.30pm as utility pole testing works are carried out.

Grange Road will be shut from its junction with Terrys Lane southward for a distance of 140 metres, with the closure order starting at 9.30am.

The alternative route for vehicles affected by the order is via Grange Road, Station Hill, B4447 The Pound and Terrys Lane.

Planning

Bisham Abbey has applied to the Royal Borough council to replace 39 doors at the venue.

The Marlow Road site, which is a Grade-I listed building, has also asked for consent to complete other associated works.

Applicants state that the existing doors are ‘either later 20th century additions or unlawful’, and are of ‘no significance to the building and aesthetically detract from its character’.

View the planning application on the Royal Borough planning portal by searching for reference number 22/00499/LBC.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.