Residents invited to get involved in specific plans for Maidenhead Golf Course

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead is inviting the community to help inform plans for development on the Maidenhead Golf Course site.

Known as 'South West Maidenhead' in the Borough Local Plan (BLP), the golf course and land south of Harvest Hill Road is allocated for around 2,600 homes - 30 per cent of which will be affordable - along with new primary and secondary schools, a local centre, and employment space.

With the BLP adopted, the next step is producing a site-specific Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), providing more detailed advice to guide planning applications.

The vision is also to open up areas of green space for public access and improve walking and cycling connectivity for residents.

The final SPD will include design principles and an illustrative masterplan to guide the full detailed design.

Once finalised, the SPD will help to ensure development happens ‘in a coordinated and comprehensive way’, says the Borough.

It will provide further guidance on how the development addresses climate change, for example.

Councillor Phil Haseler, cabinet member for planning, parking, highways and transport, said the SPD would guard against speculative greenbelt development across the borough.

This initial stage of preparing the SPD involves exploring key considerations with the community. Feedback will be used to inform a draft SPD for public consultation in the summer.

Residents are invited to attend one or more of three online events, where they will be able to submit live questions:

Community Needs – Wednesday 30 March 2022, 6.30pm

Connectivity – Wednesday 6 April 2022, 6.30pm

Sustainability and the Environment – Wednesday 13 April 2022, 7.15pm



Links for joining the live sessions will be added during week beginning Monday, March 28, to the council’s website at www.rbwm.gov.uk/SWMaidenhead-SPD

These sessions will be available to watch back, and hard copies of information as well as the feedback form will be available in Maidenhead Library from March 30.

Comments can be made from this date until April 27.