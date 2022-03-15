'Vegan fiesta' market to arrive in Maidenhead this weekend

A vegan festival will be rolling in to Maidenhead this weekend with a host of plant-based and sustainable food options on offer.

Maidenhead Vegan Fiesta, a Berkshire-based events company, will be launching on High Street on Sunday, March 20 from 11am to 3pm.

It is being organised by Sparkle Vegan Events, with more than 20 stalls from small businesses offering goods such as street food, cakes, patisserie, nut-based cheeses, handmade chocolates and drinks.

There will also be homeware, skincare, crafts, crystals and eco-friendly gifts on sale.

A host of family entertainment and free giveaways, including vegan sushi kits, will also be available.

Maidenhead Vegan Fiesta will be returning on two more dates later this year: for a summer special on Sunday, July 17 and a Christmas special on Sunday, December 18.

A Windsor Vegan Fiesta will also pop up in Peascod Street on the Saturday, May 14; Saturday, August 13 and and Saturday, November 26.

Sarah Zeneli, from Sparkle Vegan Events, said: “We are very excited to be hosting Maidenhead Vegan Fiesta.

"We will be bringing a friendly and welcoming atmosphere where visitors will be able to try something new and exciting.

"Our stallholders are wonderful small businesses with brilliant homemade, artisan and plant-based goods. We look forward to welcoming you.”

More information can be found at www.sparkleveganevents.com/maidenheadveganfiesta and on Facebook and Instagram @SparkleVeganEvents