Concert to take place in Maidenhead in aid of Ukrainian Red Cross Crisis Appeal

A concert is set to be held at St Edmund Campion Church by the Reading Male Voice Choir to raise money for the Ukrainian Red Cross Crisis Appeal.

Tickets are free to the event in Altwood Road on Saturday, March 26, with all donations on the night going towards the appeal.

John Carr, an organiser of the concert and a Rotarian at Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, said: “We are all devastated by the tragic events in Ukraine, and feel somewhat helpless in what we can do, but the British public, including many local people, are doing as much as they can through donating urgent supplies and money.

“This concert is part of that effort and everyone associated with the concert including the choir and the volunteers are performing the concert for free.”

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/readingmalevoicechoir/