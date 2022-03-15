Maidenhead children set up bake sale for Ukraine

Two children and their mum in Maidenhead devised a tasty neighbourhood fundraiser to aid the crisis in Ukraine on Saturday.

Ashley Mawhinney and her children held a bake sale in their street on Blackamoor Lane, raising £200.

Winney, 8 and Maggie 6 Hathorn, who go to Knowll Hill school, also decorated the cakes and cookies with Ukrainian flag icing or adorned them with flags on cocktail sticks.

“It was their idea but I helped with the baking,” Ashley said. “We had such a lovely response with lots of people giving much more than we asked for the sweets treats.”

The money is going to Unicef’s Ukraine appeal. To donate to Unicef’s cause, visit tinyurl.com/4nev2bhv