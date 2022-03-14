COVID-19 cases rise by 70 per cent in Windsor and Maidenhead

Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor and Maidenhead rose by more than 70 per cent last week, Government figures show.

From Saturday, March 5, to Friday, March 11, 1,011 people tested positive for coronavirus in Windsor and Maidenhead, a rise of 70.5 per cent on the previous week.

14,666 tests were recorded in the Royal Borough between March 4 and March 10, a decrease of 3.3 per cent.

COVID-19 cases are also rising in Slough, with 571 people – a rise of 43.8 per cent – testing positive for coronavirus in the town.

Hospital admissions in Frimley Health NHS foundation Trust area - which covers both RBWM and Slough - are also rising.

Between February 28 and March 6, 155 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an increase of 38.4 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

On March 8, the last day for which data is available, one coronavirus patient was on a mechanical ventilator.

There were no deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test between March 5 and March 11 in Slough, although one person in the Royal Borough died during the same period.

The news comes weeks after all coronavirus restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive – were lifted at the end of last month.