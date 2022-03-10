Council offers support to Maidenhead charity as it seeks new base

The Royal Borough says that it will offer a Maidenhead homelessness charity ‘what assistance we can’ after it was revealed the group is on the hunt for a new base.

The Brett Foundation, in King Street, is a charity supporting the homeless and families who have fallen on hard times.

It was reported in last week’s Advertiser edition (March 4) that founder Sue Brett was in search of a new home amid the impending regeneration of the Nicholsons Centre.

Last week, the Royal Borough put forward a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) as part of the planned redevelopment.

A council spokesman has since confirmed that the local authority has ‘sought to keep current occupiers updated’ with regards to the upcoming regeneration scheme.

“The Broadway [Nicholsons] car park in King Street has long been scheduled for demolition and current occupiers are well aware,” he added.

“In 2018, the council allowed the Brett Foundation to move into some then-vacant units at the site under a temporary tenancy-at-will with zero rent, on the clear understanding they would one day need to vacant to facilitate redevelopment.

“During the years of project development, the council has sought to keep current occupiers updated and has sent letters related to the preparation, and most recently the issuing of the required CPO.

“This CPO primarily seeks to end the remaining leases of those occupiers which have a leasehold tenure, though of course it very much signals to occupiers of all tenures that the project is now moving to the stage when the existing buildings will need to be vacated fully prior to demolition.

“At this stage, we haven’t told occupiers it’s time to vacate quite yet, however occupiers do need to identify alternative suitable locations if they haven’t already done so and we’re pleased to hear the Brett Foundation are sensibly starting their search.”

Speaking last week, Sue (pictured below) said she was informed via conversation with consultants involved in the project that the charity would need to leave the King Street venue ‘this month’.

But despite the uncertainty facing the charity, Sue said that it will remain even if a new base is not found, by going mobile with the help of a vehicle.

Although this would reduce the assistance available for people who use the service, it would still enable the charity to continue support in some form for users.

“We will have to go mobile and see what we can do,” Sue told the Advertiser last week.

“We are not going away – we will still be here somehow, but we are going to have to change.

“That is how we started – food was given out from the back of my car many years ago and we are just going back to that. It just does limit the amount of help that we can give.”

Sue added that the charity is helping about 40 to 50 people each week via its various services, and said that the uncertainty around the charity’s base was not ideal timing amid the national financial picture.

“It is horrible because we want to plan and, especially at the moment, we are needed more than ever with the price of living going up,” she said. “It is that uncertainty of what the future holds.”

Sue said that the charity has had to turn away big items that could be beneficial due to doubts over whether it will be needed.

“If we have got too much we are going to have to pay somebody to take it away [if it is not used] and that is a bill we do not want,” she added.

Smaller donations such as food and drink, bedding and towels were still welcomed, Sue said.

Space for white goods such as fridges and freezers, as well as room for some shelving, would be required at any new home, Sue said.

Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), the council’s cabinet member for housing, reiterated the council's support for the charity in a statement.

“The council is proud to have provided a home with zero rent for the Brett Foundation over the last four years and the unit will continue to be available to them until such time that the building will need to be cleared for demolition," he said.

“It is likely to be a number of months before demolition works are undertaken so the Foundation has time to find a new home and we are happy to provide what assistance we can.”

Anyone who can help should visit www.thebrettfoundation.org.uk