Assisted lateral flow tests unavailable at Braywick Leisure for a day

05:08PM, Wednesday 09 March 2022
There will be no COVID assisted testing at Braywick Leisure Centre tomorrow (Thursday March 10) due to rehearsals for the Primary Dance Festival 2022 taking place in the centre.
The lateral flow test (LFT) morning and afternoon sessions are cancelled but testing kits can still be picked up from reception during the centre’s opening hours.
The Royal Borough has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.
Rapid lateral flow tests should be taken before mixing with others at busy or high-risk locations, or before meeting a vulnerable person for prolonged periods.
This regular testing will help identify asymptomatic cases and stop the spread of the virus. Free testing is due to finish on Friday, April 1.
Whether positive or negative, you should register your result to allow public health to track the virus.
You can do this by calling 119 or online at www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result
