Council leader announces Windsor and Maidenhead cabinet reshuffle

The Royal Borough’s cabinet has been reshuffled ahead of the final municipal year before the local elections.

On Tuesday, the leader of the council, Andrew Johnson, announced that Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham & Cookham) had been dropped from the administration and replaced by Cllr Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green).

Cllr Haseler will become the lead member for highways and transport, parking, and planning, with Cllr Clark focusing on ‘driving scrutiny improvement’.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), who spearheaded the Borough Local Plan in the years leading up to its adoption, loses planning and will be the lead member for environmental services, parks & countryside, and Maidenhead.

As a result of the changes, Cllr Haseler will no longer chair the Maidenhead Development Management Committee, with a new chair to be elected at the next meeting.

Cllr Coppinger has since taken his place on the panel.

Cllr Johnson (Con, Hurley and the Walthams) will retain be the lead member for growth and opportunity, whilst also serving in his role as leader of the council.

Cllrs Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton & Castle) and Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) will retain their roles as deputy leader and vice-chair of the cabinet respectively.

On social media, Cllr Johnson said: “I wanted to thank Gerry Clark who has done a tremendous job across hugely complex briefs over the last 3 years.

“Gerry is now going to focus on driving scrutiny improvement.

“Gerry will be replaced by Phil Haseler who has done a terrific job in chairing planning.”

The full cabinet is now as follows: