Prized 'Berkshire pig' unveiled at Maidenhead regeneration scheme

A ‘prize pig’ sculpture has been unveiled at a Maidenhead waterside regeneration scheme in recognition of an award-winning pig farm for which the town is historically renowned.

Shanly Homes enlisted the help of youngsters from Beech Lodge School to show off the new design at Waterside Quarter on Tuesday this week.

The piece of public art is part of the ‘Maidenhead Memories Sculpture Series’, with a series of other sculptures already unveiled at the development, including a toucan and a white lion.

Designed by father and son artists George and Brian Fell, the new piece of art depicts a prize pig which recognises the former Hine’s Meadow pig farm.

As part of the unveiling event, Shanly invited the school students to design and sculpt their own ‘Prize Pigs’ using clay.

Each child was presented with a gift for taking part in the celebration, whilst seven students joined Shanly Homes' marketing director Christie Alaimoto unveil the sculpture and its plaque.

Daniel Gillespie, headteacher at Beech Lodge School, said: "We at Beech Lodge School are delighted to be involved in this lovely ‘pig celebration’.

“Our pupils have really enjoyed making their clay pigs in a wonderful variety of forms and colours and are looking forward to seeing Maidenhead's new pig statue in all its glory.

“A big thank you to Shanly Homes for letting us get involved in such a key part of Maidenhead’s history and legacy."

Christie added: “It has been our pleasure to welcome the children of Beech Lodge School to Waterside Quarter to unveil this fabulous new sculpture.

“Throughout this art series, we are dedicated to telling the story of Maidenhead’s history, and this sculpture is no different, representing the story of the Hine’s pig farm that used to be sited here at Waterside Quarter.

“I’d like to express a huge thank you to all the students from Beech Lodge School and their teachers for helping us mark this splendid occasion.”

Artist George said: “The Berkshire Pig was a wonderful creature to make, we were immediately struck by this breed's charm and the characterful long thick body with short legs.

“The sculpture is made from pieces of mild steel which have been beaten into shape then welded together.

“We carefully covered the surface with individual beads of weld that give the impression of the Berkshire Pig's characteristic long hair.

“We modelled the sculpture in a style that we felt conveyed the animal's appealing nature. Hopefully it will be enjoyed by those who encounter it for years to come.”

As part of the celebration, one student from Beech Lodge School was chosen to receive a special prize due to his creative sculpture design.

A Clay Kit has been donated by nearby pottery company Keeeps to Harry Marland, 12, to ensure he can carry on his newfound hobby.

For more information on the Waterside Quarter development, take a look at our tour around the scheme by clicking here.