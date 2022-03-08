Maidenhead Rotary Club seeks open gardens for charity weekend

The search is on for interesting gardens of all shapes and sizes to take part in this year’s Maidenhead Rotary Club Open Gardens Weekend on June 25-26.



Held for the first time last year with 24 gardens taking part, the event was a sell-out success that saw more than £6,400 raised for charity. Some gardens also hosted extra attractions such as plant stalls, refreshments, arts and crafts and even live music.



Organisers want to build on this success and are looking for additional gardens to take part this year to help them raise even more money for good causes.



They want to hear from the owners of gardens in the Maidenhead area prepared to open their gates for a weekend celebration of the nation’s love of gardening.

Organiser Janet Perry said: “We were delighted by the fantastic success of last year’s Open Gardens Weekend as a new event for Maidenhead.

“Garden owners loved sharing their enthusiasm and visitors enjoyed exchanging ideas and discovering some of the treasures hidden away behind garden walls and fences. It is a lovely opportunity to bring people together.



“At this stage we are asking owners who are interested in opening their gardens to contact us to discuss how they would like to be involved.”



For more information, please email janet_perry@btinternet.com.