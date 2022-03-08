Maidenhead MP attends worldwide 'Day of Prayer' in Cookham Road

Maidenhead MP Theresa May was present at a worldwide prayer service at St. Joseph's Catholic Church last week.

World Day of Prayer was marked on Friday, which enables women across the globe to share ‘ideas and concerns’ of their country.

Preparation for the day took several years with an international committee based in New York helping to facilitate the creation of the official service on the first Friday in March.

Services took place starting in Samoa and moving on through New Zealand and Australia, across Asia, Africa and Europe and eventually the Americas.

This year’s service was written by women from England, Wales and Northern Ireland and was used around the world on Friday ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday this week.

Maidenhead’s congregation in Cookham Road saw prayers read to reflect on the issues facing the world today, such as poverty, domestic abuse and finding hope in difficult situations.

Led by the Maidenhead World Day of Prayer Committee, the service was attended by about 90 people.

Eileen Chislett, from nearby St Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church in Allenby Road, said: “Our service focused on the challenges faced by women in our country caused by factors of poverty, abuse and just being different.

“An excellent tea was enjoyed afterwards, provided by the congregation at St. Joseph's.”

As well as Mrs May, the event was attended by the Royal Borough’s deputy mayor, Councillor Gary Muir (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury).

Other UK services took place in larger urban centres, such as Central Hall in Westminster, and in rural village churches, with modern technology also used to reach those unable to access a service.

For more information, visit www.wwdp.org.uk