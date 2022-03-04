New electric vehicle charging points in motion in Maidenhead and Windsor

Almost 30 new electric vehicle charging points are being installed across Windsor and Maidenhead.

Part of a pilot project, the installations are taking place at six on-street parking bays across the borough.

These are St Leonards Road, Frances Road and Albert Street in Windsor and College Road, Cromwell Road and Lower Boyndon Road in Maidenhead.

The charging points are already in motion in Lower Boyndon Road. Currently, these look like black poles installed at the side of the road.

The full construction works should be completed soon and this will require a temporary suspension of parking bays.

Once the installation is complete, the bays will continue to operate as normal and will be available to all users, not just those with electric vehicles.

Work is expected to be completed on the 29 fast charging points soon.

Councillor Gerry Clark, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“A goal within our Corporate Plan and Environment and Climate Strategy is taking action to tackle climate change and its consequences by investing in zero emission vehicle infrastructure.

“This pilot project will inform our broader strategy in development to roll out EV charging points across the borough, helping our transition to a lower carbon future.

“We want to learn from these sites to develop our plan for wider scale roll out based on usage data and feedback from residents.

“While deciding to switch to an electric vehicle is a choice for individuals and families, making the infrastructure more widely available can only help hasten and support this transition.”

The project – in partnership with charging infrastructure firm Connected Kerb – is majority funded by the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV) based on a bid that was submitted by the council.

Sites were selected based upon the OZEV criteria for funding, such as locations with no or limited access to off-street parking or charging, and sites which had appropriate electrical supply and which would not need significant upgrades.

The points will be installed at the edge of the footway, similar to how many on-street EV charging points have been installed in locations across the country.

The borough says sufficient space will be left for pedestrians to use the pavement unobstructed, including visually or mobility impaired pedestrians and those with buggies, to ensure they can pass safely.

This comes as residents on social media raised concerns about the impact this infrastructure would have on those with disabilities and vision impairment.