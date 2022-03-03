Two men jailed for stabbing in Shoppenhangers Road

Two men have been jailed after a man was stabbed in Maidenhead.

Daniel Franklin, aged 21, of Raymond Road, Maidenhead, was sentenced to nine years in prison at Reading Crown Court on Monday (February 28).

Franklin must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for release on licence as the judge considered him a dangerous offender.

Daniel Franklin (pictured above)

Frankie Harris, aged 21, of Ellington Park, Maidenhead, was sentenced to three years in prison at the same hearing on Monday.

Frankie Harris (pictured above)

Franklin pleaded guilty to section 18 - wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm at the Reading Crown Court on July 9 last year.

Harris pleaded guilty to section 20 - inflicting grievous bodily harm - at the same court on December 10 last year.

At around 10.20pm on April 14, South Central Ambulance Service told police that a man, aged in his late teens, had been stabbed outside a block of flats on Shoppenhangers Road, Maidenhead.

About an hour beforehand, the victim was involved in an argument with Franklin and Harris at a nearby flat.

Franklin and Harris, who were armed with a broom handle, followed the victim as he left following the argument and attacked him.

Harris hit him with the broom handle and they started fighting, with the broom handle snapping into two pieces.

Encouraged by Harris, Franklin stabbed the victim in the back five times with a knife.

While the victim was lying injured and defenceless on the ground, Harris hit him several times over the head with the broom handle before both offenders ran off.

Members of the public began first aid until the emergency services arrived - two of the stab wounds had punctured his lungs while he had also suffered a fractured rib and internal bleeding.

The victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford in a critical state - he required a large amount of blood transfusions to keep him alive and suffered three cardiac arrests before going into surgery.

The victim was placed in an induced coma overnight after surgery as his condition was considered life-threatening – he was discharged from hospital around a week later.

Franklin and Harris were arrested in the early hours of April 15 and both were charged on April 16.

Detective Constable Amanda Winterbourne, of CID, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “My thoughts go to the victim and his family who have suffered so much and whose lives are still deeply affected by this horrible crime.

“The victim was told by medical staff that he was lucky to have survived and while he is doing well now, he is still recovering mentally and physically.

“The defendants have owned up to their actions but this will not take away the pain they have caused to the victim and his family and to their own families.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public, fellow police officers, police staff and medical staff who kept the victim alive and who worked so hard to bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone considering carrying a knife should learn from this very sad case that knife crime is not tolerated by Thames Valley Police.”