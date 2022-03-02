Fundraiser set up in memory of former Maidenhead man who died in Cumbria

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of a former Maidenhead man who died following a car crash in Cumbria last month.

Jaspal Saundh, 24, died after a single-vehicle collision on the A66 near Appleby at around 9am on Saturday, February 12.

His family have now set up a fundraising page in memory of Jaspal, with more than half of a £1,000 target raised.

Money will go towards charities close to the 24-year-old’s heart as well as football clubs and businesses he had supported.

In a tribute released in February, his family said that Jaspal enjoyed coaching young children at the sport and had been working as a physiotherapist.

“We have chosen to fundraise for charities and causes that were close to Jaspal's heart: MacMillan Cancer Support; British Heart Foundation; grassroots football, and local businesses that he supported,” they said.

“All of these organisations have at some point helped or contributed towards Jaspal's life in some way or another.

“Jaspal was a kind-hearted, caring, considerate individual, with a generous heart and passion to help others. [He] was one in a million, our pride and joy, he will never be forgotten, and will remain in our hearts forever.”

The family has requested people to make donations to the fundraiser instead of buying flowers for the funeral, which will be held at Ramgharia Sikh Gurdwara, in Woodland Avenue, Slough, at 10am on Saturday, before a cremation service at Chilterns Crematorium in Amersham at 11.30am.

This will be followed by a further memorial service at Ramgharia Sikh Gurdwara at 1pm.

All are welcome.

Visit www.justgiving/crowdfunding/jaspal-saundh to view the fundraising page.

Jaspal's family have also set up an online book of condolences to commemorate and celebrate his life. Visit www.kudoboard.com/boards/SkhNqARH