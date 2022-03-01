Long-serving Berkshire firefighter set to retire after 25 years

A long-serving Berkshire firefighter based at Maidenhead fire station is set to retire next month after 25 years with the service.

Watch manager Rod Crook became a full-time firefighter for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) in 1997 having previously served in the army.

His last shift will be on Thursday, March 31 before he officially retires on Tuesday, April 12.

Rod, who was in the army for five years, joined the Ministry of Defence fire service after serving, where he remained for three years.

He then became a part-time firefighter for RBFRS in the early 90s before taking on a full-time position in 1997, when his daughter Amy was aged two (pictured below).

During his time with the Berkshire service, he has served at Slough, Whitley Wood and Maidenhead stations.

A quarter of a century on, Rod’s daughter works at the same station as a fire safety inspection officer as her father prepares to depart the service.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Rod (pictured below with Amy) says that he will look back on his career with fondness, and picked out some highlights from a career spanning more than two decades.

He added that he will look to take a well-earned break with his family but was keen to keep working in some form to stay active.

“I have loved every minute of it,” he said. “Through bad and good times, I have always enjoyed going to work.

“I am a bit apprehensive about leaving but I have done the time and will go on to do other things.”

On one of his career highlights, Rod added: “President [George] W Bush landed on Windsor Castle grounds when he was visiting the Queen, and we had to be on fire cover.

“Our fire engine was on the grounds as well – that was quite surreal.

“I have been to all types of incidents, both large and small, and I treat them all the same. We go in and we serve the public.

“It is a career job. You do not know what is going to happen, every day is different. I have gone out and asked for ten appliances, and the next day you could be getting a cat out of a tree.

“The fire service is like a big family. We look after and help each other both in and out of the station. I am really pleased I have done it."

Rod extended thanks to his wife Loretta and daughter Amy for helping him through his service, adding they have been there to ‘listen to my woes’.

On his daughter remaining with RBFRS, he added: “I am over the moon, she has done very well. She will be there to tell me all the gossip.”

Rod encouraged anyone looking to follow his footsteps to check out the RBFRS website, where aspiring firefighters can partake in ‘have a go’ days.

Anyone interested in the career can also drop by to their local station and enquire, he added.

Daughter Amy – who is helping to organise a leaving party for her father in April – said: “My dad is a very brave individual.

“I look up to [him] because of what he has achieved, what he does on a day-to-day basis, and how selfless the job is.

“It really requires someone who cares about other people over their own, and that was a trait that I really like. Growing up, the fire station was a massive part of my life.

“It has gone round full circle and I just want to follow in his footsteps and make him proud.”