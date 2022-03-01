Community rallies to support people of Ukraine following Russian invasion

The community across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough is rallying to support the people of Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee the eastern European country to escape the invading Russian forces.

A humanitarian crisis is now unfolding with mounting civilian casualties alongside people being displaced from their homes and separated from their families.

The following work is being carried out in Berkshire to help:

Reading Ukranian Community Centre – The community centre, in Sidmouth Street, Reading, says it has received too many clothing donations. It has asked people to donate funds if they can to the British Red Cross. Any items which have already been collected can be donated to the club on Saturday, March 5.

Craft Coop, Windsor Yards - Throughout March Craft Coop, in Windsor, will be donating money to Ukranian relief charities by selling a range of handcrafted items in the colours of the Ukranian flag as well as sunflowers and peace doves.

Atik Nightclub, William Street, Windsor - Clothing donations can be dropped off at the nightclub between 2pm and 6pm on Thursday, March 3. Items must be clean, in good condition and securely packed in bags. Donations will support the work of The British Red Cross.

Clewer Scout and Guiding Association, Maidenhead Road, Windsor - The group us working closely with Slough Polish Association to support the people of Ukraine who have fled to Poland. Toiletries, new clothes and new shoes for both adults and children can be dropped in a collection bin outside the Clewer Scout and Guide Hall, Maidenhead Road, from 9am on Wednesday, March 2 to 5pm on Friday, March 11.

Khalsa Aid, Taplow - Volunteers from the international humanitarian charity are working on the borders of Poland, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Hungary to support those fleeing the invasion.

The Ukranian flag is set to fly from Maidenhead Town Hall over the coming days as a symbol of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Windsor and Maidenhead council said it will play its part in any Government scheme helping refugees.

A statement said people should give what they can to the British Red Cross emergency appeal.

Council leader Andrew Johnson said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to express our solidarity with the democratic state of Ukraine and our deep sympathies for the millions of people whose lives are being so brutally affected by this terrible conflict, which is sadly bringing death, injury and separation from loved ones, as well as the huge mental toll of ongoing violence and insecurity.

"Closer to home, our thoughts are with Ukrainians living in the Royal Borough, and the Thames Valley more widely, and especially anyone who has family or friends in Ukraine and has to endure the daily fear and uncertainty as to their wellbeing."

Slough Borough Council leader James Swindlehurst said: "Slough has a long, proud history of welcoming people from across the country and across the world and we support all the efforts at home and abroad to help those affected by the situation in Ukraine.

"We stand with all our Ukranian residents and all our communities from across eastern Europe."

Visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal to donate.

*Please email news@baylismedia.co.uk with details of any community events which are taking place to support the people of Ukraine.