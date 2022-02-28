Royal Borough's transport services brought back 'in-house'

The Royal Borough has agreed to bring transport and infrastructure services back into the council after previously outsourcing them to an external company.

Councillors convened at Windsor's York House on Thursday last week to discuss the new proposals, with opposition members also on board with the plans.

In 2017, the council made a decision to enter into a five-year highways contract with Project Centre Ltd to provide a range of services on behalf of the local authority.

This involved transferring some council employees across to Project Centre.

However lead member for transport and infrastructure Councillor Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) told Thursday's meeting that the priorities of the council 'have changed' following the conclusion of the 2017 contract.

The council added that Project Centre Ltd would be awarded a new contract to 'provide specific technical support'.

Lib Dem councillor John Baldwin (Belmont) said that he fully supported the proposal to bring services back in-house, but asked why they were outsourced in the first instance.

Cllr Clark replied that he could not comment on this in too much detail due to him not being a part of the previous decision, but added that his predecessors thought this was 'the correct thing to do' at the time.

