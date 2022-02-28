Plans to provide safe havens for domestic abuse victims approved

The Royal Borough's cabinet has approved a new strategy for providing safe accommodation for victims of domestic abuse.

The Domestic Abuse Safe Accommodation Strategy, which covers the period 2021 to 2024, is a new legal requirement for councils and sets out how accommodation and support for victims and their children will be provided.

Cabinet agreed the strategy at a meeting in York House, Windsor, on Thursday last week, with councillors agreeing on an action plan and six priorities for investment and delivery of the strategy.

These are: access to safe accommodation; support to remain safely at home; perpetrator management; coordinated support; victim representation, and improved data collection.

The Royal Borough previously undertook a public consultation on its draft strategy, produced with input from relevant partner organisations including the Dash [Domestic Abuse Stops Here] charity and the police.

Consultees confirmed that access to safe accommodation is the most important of the priorities, with refuge provision being the preferred accommodation option.

Of the 41 respondents, 51 per cent indicated they had been impacted by domestic abuse at some point in their lives.

Cllr Ross McWilliams, cabinet member for housing and community engagement, said: “Anyone can be affected by domestic abuse in its various forms, and access to good quality, safe accommodation, along with appropriate support, is critical to help victims escape their abuser and start to rebuild their lives.

“We already work closely with partners to provide safe accommodation and tailored support packages for victims and their children, and we want all victims across the borough to know that they are not alone and help is available through a compassionate, thorough and clear process.

"Sadly domestic violence is something that does happen in our society and clearly it is an issue that we need to grasp.

"We always take a zero tolerance approach and we stand behind any victim of domestic abuse and we will always do what we can to help."

Representatives from DASH - which is marking its 45th year in 2022 - were in attendance at Thursday's meeting, including Rebecca Spiller.

She said: "Removing a victim from their family home is a last resort option but unfortunately it always is an option.

"[The strategy] really represents a good opportunity for the Royal Borough to further enhance the support that we have already offered.

"I think it is a great thing, we are really looking forward to working with the councillors and officers involved to bring it to life."

Maidenhead MP Theresa May has also commented on the strategy, calling for the 'horrific' crime to stop.

“I want to see an end to all forms of domestic abuse. It is a horrific crime, and we must do everything we can to prosecute perpetrators and help victims and survivors recover and rebuild their lives," the former Prime Minister said.

“This strategy will help local victims of abuse and their families start again with safe accommodation and support.

“This announcement is timely as it coincides with the recent Government funding to the Royal Borough of just under £250,000 for vital services for domestic abuse victims.

"It also highlights the co-ordinated work that central and local Government are doing to help victims escape their abusers and make sure that perpetrators feel the full force of the law.”

The decision by cabinet to approve the strategy is subject to call-in by the relevant scrutiny panel.