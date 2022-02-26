Police launch appeal after motorcyclist dies in Maidenhead

Police have launched a witness appeal after a motorcyclist died after colliding with a roundabout in Maidenhead this afternoon (Saturday).

At around 2.30pm today, officers were called to reports that a motorcycle had lost control and collided with the roundabout in Braywick Road, with the junction of Rushington Avenue.

The rider, a man in his thirties, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

A number of road closures are in place and police have ask people to avoid the area whilst enquiries and recovery is ongoing.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision. Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for the public’s help and would ask anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Additionally we are asking anyone with dash cam footage to also get in touch.

“I am aware that this collision happened in a built up area with business premises nearby. As such we would ask any businesses that have CCTV cameras facing the Braywick Road to please check their footage and get in touch if there is any footage that could help our enquiries.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference 1154 26/02/2022.

“A number of road closures are in place and we would like to thank the public for their patience.”