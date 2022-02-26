Police ask drivers to avoid Maidenhead town centre after fatal crash

05:08PM, Saturday 26 February 2022
Thames Valley Police has asked drivers to avoid Maidenhead town centre following a fatal traffic collision.
Road closures are in place at Braywick Road (towards Maidenhead) at the junction with the A308M roundabout. There is a diversion in operation via Bray Road, Maidenhead and Ascot Road, Holyport.
King Street is also closed at its junction with Shoppenhangers Road via A404.
Harvest Hill Road is closed to its junction with Shoppenhangers.
Residents wishing to access their properties on the Braywick Road are asked to come in via the Braywick Road roundabout towards the town centre, where officers will direct them
There will be no access from the Stafferton Way roundabout towards the town.
On its social media, Thames Valley Police said: "We are trying to do our best in getting residents home and around the town with minimal disrupting. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Updates to follow.
