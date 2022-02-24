Public notices: Royal Borough road set for lengthy daytime closure

This week's public notices contain the lengthy closure of a Waltham St Lawrence road as well as further upcoming road closures in Maidenhead and Cookham.

Road closures

A road in Waltham St Lawrence will be closed during the day on weekdays for nearly four weeks as works on a foul water sewer begin.

Vehicles will not be allowed to travel along part of Milley Road from its junction with Halls Lane, westward to outside Melba Cottages.

The closure will take place between the hours of 10.30am and 4pm Monday to Friday from Monday, March 14 until Friday, April 8.

The diversion route for vehicles affected by the order will be via Milley Road, Milley Lane, Castle End Road, the B3024 Waltham Road, B3024 Twyford Road and The Street.

Works are being carried out on the highway, namely to facilitate drainage renovation works to foul water sewer and as a result there is the likelihood of danger to the public.

Over in Maidenhead, Crown Lane will be closed for its entire length to enable a tower crane to be dismantled and removed.

The closure will be in operation from 3pm on Friday, March 11 until 6pm on Sunday, March 13. There is no alternative route available.

Australia Avenue in Maidenhead is also due to shut during the day from next week.

Vehicles will not be able to drive between properties number 24 to 10, with no alternative diversion route available.

The closure will start at 9.30am on Monday until 3.30pm on Friday next week. The purpose of the road closure is to locate water supply and cut in new stopcock.

Elsewhere, in Cookham, Network Rail will be carrying out some overnight works in the village which will close part of Station Hill and Lower Road.

Level crossing works are due to be carried out in the road, with the closure order in operation between 1.10am and 5.10am hours on Thursday next week.

Station Hill will be closed from its junction with Station Road westward to the level crossing; and Lower Road from its junction with High Road eastward to the level crossing.

The alternative route for vehicles is via Lower Road, Whyteladyes Lane, the B4447 Maidenhead Road and Station Hill.

Network Rail is also due to carry out level crossing works in Maidenhead the night before (Wednesday) between the same hours.

Drivers will not be able to travel along part of Harrow Lane, 20 metres either side of the Furze Platt level crossing.

The alternative route is via Harrow Lane, the A308 Furze Platt Road, Switchback Road South, B4447 Gardner Road and Harrow Lane.

Drivers in Cookham are also being reminded about a further road closure lasting a day in Terry’s Road.

The route will be closed from its junction with Poundfield Lane westward for a distance of

163 metres as pole testing work is carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Monday.

The alternative route is via Terrys Lane, B4447 The Pound, Station Hill, Grange Road and Terrys Lane.

Planning

A house in Bray has applied to the Royal Borough to make a series of alterations to the property.

Rivermere House, in Ferry Road, wants to construct a single storey side extension and a first floor front/side extension with an undercroft and balcony.

The homeowners also want to build two first floor rear extensions with a balcony above, and enlarge the two rear dormers to allow the insertion of doors.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.