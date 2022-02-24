One person taken to hospital after Grenfell Road crash

One person was taken to hospital with broken bones after a car crash in Maidenhead late last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Maidenhead fire station were at the scene in Grenfell Road at about 11pm to deal with the incident.

The driver of a car - who was carrying two passengers - clipped another vehicle before hitting a nearby tree and lamp post.

Firefighters were there for about 90 minutes along with colleagues from the police and ambulance service to ensure the scene was safe and prevent any fuel leaks.

The driver of the vehicle involved was taken into the care of the South Central Ambulance Service with injuries including a broken wrist. The other two people in the car were unhurt.

Fire crews added that the car was badly damaged and would be written off.