Maidenhead charity launches plea to find owners of photo album

A Maidenhead hospice has appealed for help to reunite a lost photo album with its owners after the item was mistakenly donated to the charity.

Alexander Devine Children's Hospice has recently been asking people for donations of toys, books and games as it prepares to open a series of pop-up markets in the Nicholsons Centre.

Amongst recent donations, volunteers found the photo album - filled with family photos - which the charity believes has been donated by mistake.

"We would love to reunite it with its owners so that these treasured memories are not lost to them," Alexander Devine said.

"This precious keepsake was found amongst books and toys that had recently been donated to our charity ahead of our spring pop-up market at the Nicholsons Centre in Maidenhead.

"We believe it must have been given by mistake as it is full of photographs and we would love to reunite this valuable album with its owners and make sure these memories are not lost to them."

If anyone is able to help, they should email fundraising@alexanderdevine.org