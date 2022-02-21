Firefighters called to electrical car fire in Maidenhead

05:38PM, Monday 21 February 2022
Stock image
Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to an electrical fire in a car in Foundation Park this afternoon.
Emergency services were called after a Peugeot 206 caught fire in a building site at around 12.30pm on Monday.
Nobody was injured in the incident, although approximately 75 per cent of the engine was destroyed as a result of the fire.
