    Firefighters called to electrical car fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to an electrical fire in a car in Foundation Park this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called after a Peugeot 206 caught fire in a building site at around 12.30pm on Monday.

    Nobody was injured in the incident, although approximately 75 per cent of the engine was destroyed as a result of the fire.

