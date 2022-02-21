Police issue advice following rise in keyless car thefts

Residents across Windsor and Maidenhead are being urged to take precautions due to a rise in keyless car thefts.

Thames Valley Police posted the warning on social media following an increase in thefts of cars which do not require a key to start.

Police said criminals were using the equipment to ‘intercept the signal from the key inside the house and use this to unlock and start the car and then drive away’.

TVP added that car thieves only needed to be ‘within metres’ of the key to capture the signal.

Residents are being urged to box, bag and block their keys to prevent theft.

A metal tin can be used to block the signal from travelling any further.

Another option is to purchase a signal-blocking pouch to store keys when they’re not in use.

If possible, residents should consider blocking in their car with a non-keyless vehicle so it cannot be easily driven away.

Police added that residents should take extra care if the wing mirrors on their car automatically fold in when it’s locked as ‘criminals can tell when certain cars are unlocked because the wing mirrors aren't folded in’.