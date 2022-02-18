Public notices: Road closures planned in Maidenhead in March

Road closures across Maidenhead and a planning application in Cookham feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

A number of road closures are set to take place across the borough in the week commencing Monday, March 7.

Startins Lane in Cookham Dean will be closed from Chequers Cottage to its junction with Dean Lane from 9.30am Monday, March 7 to 3.30pm on Wednesday, March 9.

Furthermore, a section of Harvest Hill Road is due to be closed between 8am and 4pm on Tuesday, March 8.

Pinkneys Drive will be closed from its junction with Henley Road to its junction with Moorlands Drive.

This closure will begin at 8am on Tuesday March 8 and will be in force until 4pm on Thursday, March 10.

Finally, traffic will be prohibited next week from travelling along a section of Fifield Road, north of its junction with Meadow Way for 50 metres (165ft).

This closure will begin on Wednesday, February 23, at 9.30am, and finish at 3.30pm on Friday February 25.



Planning

An outline application has been submitted by Shanly Homes for a 25-property development on greenbelt land east of Strande Park in Cookham.

The site is part of AL38 in the recently-adopted Borough Local Plan, and would see a number of multiple bedroom houses on the site.

Of the 25 homes submitted, it is proposed that 10 are affordable.

Two one-bedroom flats are included in the outline application. Alongside the flats, six two-bed, 12 three-bed and five four-bed properties are proposed. Fifty-three car parking spaces are also included.

