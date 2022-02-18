LIVE: Storm Eunice in Berkshire and South Bucks

Storm Eunice is hitting the country this morning, with widespread disruption and 70mph winds expected. This live blog will bring you updates on closures, disruption and travel advice throughout the day.

1.04pm:

Meanwhile, on The Moor in Maidenhead, another tree has fallen and is blocking the path.

The moor. Behind police station pic.twitter.com/ftY1a4amfz — rich harvey (@h6vry) February 18, 2022

1.02pm:

A Taplow resident has also had a large tree fall down in their garden.

12.54pm:

Kelperland Veterinary Centre in Forest Green Road has announced it will be closed today and tomorrow (Saturday) after a tree came down in the yard.

A statement said the tree had pulled 'the electrics with it', adding that the site is unsafe due to loose rubble.

All staff, clients and pets have been evacuated from the centre safely.

Emergency calls are still being taken, with advice and organised care available if required.

12.50pm:

The Royal Borough has said the container library at Sunningdale is closed today due to the adverse weather.

12.47pm:

South Western Railway has suspended all services across its network.

It comes after multiple trees fell down on the line between Windsor and Staines.

⚠️*SERVICE UPDATE*⚠️



Services are suspended across the South Western Railway Network.



Do not attempt to travel.



We will update you when things change. — SWR Help (@SW_Help) February 18, 2022

12.33pm:

Glass has fallen out of the Tesco overbridge into Brunel. The fire service is on scene, says Slough council. Brunel Way has been closed to traffic for the foreseeable future. No injuries have been reported.

12.18pm:

Great Western Railway is now advising customers to avoid travel as Storm Eunice sweeps across the country.

⚠️Disruption to services 18/2/22⚠️



DO NOT TRAVEL



Due to a worsening of conditions we are now unable to run trains across the majority of our network



Check your journey https://t.co/FUh5xp6dAO



Refunds …https://t.co/eT5tRfByHN pic.twitter.com/HjKsZJKOPh — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) February 18, 2022

12.16pm:

Bus route 53 at 1205 from Wexham Park will not run due to disruption at Park Road, Burnham. The service will start from Farnham Road and continue as normal to Bracknell.

12.08pm:

Thames Valley Buses has announced that its drivers have been advised to take extra care and are travelling at a maximum speed of 25mph.

"Please expect your journey to take a little longer than normal. Check before you travel and only go out if you need to," the company said.

12.01pm:

A second tree has fallen down, this time in Holtspur Lane in Wooburn. A vehicle has been trapped under the tree, although fortunately it was empty at the time of the incident.

12.00pm:

The Royal Borough has said residents should report any fallen trees on public land, or on our highways network, to its customer services team by calling 01628 683800 and selecting option 3.

They also need to be notified if a tree on private land falls onto public land, or if any protected trees come down.

11.47am:

A tree has fallen down in The Gullet on the Larchfield Estate.

@RBWMsupport tree down in The Gullet near Brunel Road entrance, Larchfield Estate pic.twitter.com/knwC1aqig9 — Cllr Helen Taylor (@CllrHelenTaylor) February 18, 2022

11.34am:

Bin collections across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead are continuing as normal, but the council is urging residents to return their bins to their usual storage area 'as soon as possible'.

We are currently still carrying out bin collections as normal. Once your bins have been emptied, please return them to their usual storage place as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/pv1CEoMqnJ — RBWM (@RBWM) February 18, 2022

11.18am:

Electric company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) says it has moved to 'red alert'. It has deployed an additional 400 operational staff to its central southern England region.

Customers are advised to save the emergency power cut number – 105 – to their phone to report power cuts or damage to the electricity network.

South East Water said its teams have been working round the clock for its supply area, including Berkshire. It has put its emergency plan in place in case any power outages disrupt water supply.

11.14am:

Slough council says that the bin collectors have been out this morning but are now back in for their own safety.

If a resident's bin has been missed this week, the council asks them to secure it (if it is safe to do so) and put it back out tomorrow when the council will be doing catch up collection.

11.09am:

South Western Railway has said that, due to multiple trees blocking the railway, fewer trains are able to run on all its lines.

Train services running across the whole South Western Railway network may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

10:23am:

Windsor and Royal Borough Museam has announced that due to the adverse weather conditions today (Friday 18 February) the Museum & Information Centre will be closed.

10.11am:

Thames Valley Police reminded residents to only call 999 in an emergency ahead of Storm Eunice.

In a statement, TVP said it anticipates the weather ‘could result in damage to buildings as well as some disruption to road networks.’

It added: “This is expected to lead to a significant increase in calls to the police force and we are therefore reminding the public to only to call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly.

“An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

“In a non-emergency situation please call 101, or make a report online so we can ensure we respond appropriately.”

For more information on how to contact TVP, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

9.57am:

Great Western Railway has announced disruptions to services. It has advised people not to travel on most parts of its network.

At 7am this morning, an update said the following branch lines were planned to operate as normal:

Reading – Basingstoke

Twyford – Henley-on-Thames

Slough – Windsor & Eton Central

Maidenhead – Marlow

West Ealing – Greenford

However, this could change and GWR 'strongly advise' that people check the journey before setting off.

Any tickets valid for today will also be valid up until Monday, February 21, owing to the disruption.

GWR added speed restrictions will be in place to allow trains are able to run safely, subsequently increasing journey times for those who do have to travel.

⚠️Disruption to services 18/2/22⚠️



Our advice is not to travel on most parts of our network unless your journey is essential



If you do have to travel, we are only operating trains in

some areas



Check your journey https://t.co/FUh5xp6dAO



Refunds https://t.co/fgQFX2hJFb pic.twitter.com/NbclV8XT1D — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) February 18, 2022

9.50am:

The Royal Borough has announced it is now under a red wind warning from 10am.

"Please stay safe, take care, only travel if you need to, and avoid parks and open spaces," it wrote.

The Royal Borough is now under a red wind warning from 10am.



Please stay safe, take care, only travel if you need to, and avoid parks and open spaces.



Latest info https://t.co/v0BIRvb5Y1



Advice https://t.co/ZcT3dcAh0v#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/xxulaOf40n — RBWM (@RBWM) February 18, 2022

9.48am:

Slough-based humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid, has said it can help any community affected by the storm.

#StormEunice



We can help any UK community affected by #Eunice with hot meals and sandbags. https://t.co/70gVpqN9PD — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) February 18, 2022

9.41am:

Slough Borough Council has warned residents not to walk through areas with trees during the peak of the storm (10am-3am).

STORM: Please do not use parks or walk and travel through areas with trees during the predicted peak of the storm, expected to be from 10am-3pm. Stay safe and vigilant to any hazards, but stay inside if you can. pic.twitter.com/wNuqgmkeAD — Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) February 18, 2022

9.35am:

Thames Valley Buses has said that its services are currently running - but residents should check for updates before travelling.

Due to weather warning today our drivers have been advised to take extra care. All services are running currently. Check website and social media before you travel and please allow extra time for your journey should you need to travel today. https://t.co/OoXgO2RvQf — Thames Valley Buses (@ThamesValleyBus) February 18, 2022

9.30am:

The following Royal Borough schools are confirmed closed. For all others, parents and guardians should check with the individual schools directly.

All Saints CE Junior

Alwyn Infant and Nursery

Bisham CE Primary

Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery

Braywick Court

Burchetts Green CE Infant

Churchmead

Clewer Green CE First

Cookham Dean CE Primary

Cookham Nursery

Cookham Rise Primary

Courthouse Junior

Cox Green (Academy)

Desborough College (Academy)

Forest Bridge School

Furze Platt Senior (Academy)

Hilltop First

Holy Trinity CE Cookham

Holyport CE Primary

Knowl Hill CE Primary

Larchfield Primary School & Nursery



Manor Green

Newlands

Oldfield Primary

St Edward's Catholic First

St Edward's Royal Free Ecumenical Middle

St Luke's CE Primary and Nursery

St Michael's CE Primary

St Peter's CE Middle

The Lawns Nursery

The Queen Anne Royal Free CE First

The Royal

The Windsor Boys

Trevelyan Middle

Wessex Primary

White Waltham CE Primary (Academy)

Windsor Girls'

9.24am:

All lateral flow testing sites in Slough borough (Langley, The Centre and the mobile van) will be closed for the duration of today. The vaccine bus is cancelled on February 18, 19 and 20.

Slough council has said its bin men are out and about collecting for as long as is safe. Residents are asked to make bins safe as soon as they have been collected.

Homeless charity Slough Outreach was out yesterday, helping those still sleeping rough to engage with local council and services offering emergency shelter.

#StormEunice ️️

People are being warned to stay indoors during the storm. @SloughOutreach has been out, serving those struggling on the streets and try to help those still sleeping rough to engage with local council and services offering emergency shelter #SWEP pic.twitter.com/eoHeIu4Fhs — Slough Outreach (@SloughOutreach) February 17, 2022

9.20am:

The following schools are closed in Slough:

Beechwood School

Cippenham Primary

Claycots, Bath Road

Foxborough Primary

Haybrook College

Khalsa Primary

Langley Academy

Littledown School

Our Lady of Peace Primary and Nursery

Penn Wood Primary and Nursery

St Bernard's

Upton Grammar

Children's Centre closures

9.15am:

The Stafferton Way Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Maidenhead will be closed today for safety reasons.

The Stafferton Way Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Maidenhead will be closed today for safety reasons because of Storm Eunice. pic.twitter.com/XkfqzYjs8y — RBWM (@RBWM) February 18, 2022

9.02am:

A rare red Met Office weather warning will be in place for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead from 10am until 3pm today.

Storm Eunice is expected to cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds.

The Met Office has warned of the dangers of flying debris, which could be a danger to life, and potential damage to buildings and homes.

Power cuts and potential road closures are also possible.