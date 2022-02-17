Chance to win £100 Amazon voucher by completing 'Tiser reader survey

A £100 Amazon voucher is up for grabs as part of a survey launched to help understand how the Maidenhead Advertiser is valued in the community.

The survey, which has been launched in partnership with FT Strategies, features 10 multiple choice questions.

Questions include whether the Maidenhead Advertiser forms part of our readers’ weekly routine and the role the ‘Tiser plays in supporting the community.

Readers are also asked to give their opinion on whether reading the Advertiser helps them become more engaged community members and the importance of supporting local journalism.

The survey will be running until Monday, February 21 and we are keen to gather as many views as possible.

Please click here or click on the banner at the bottom of the homepage at www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk to take part.

Terms and conditions apply.