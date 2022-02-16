Drift Road closed due to fallen tree

SITE INDEX

    A section of Drift Road has been closed after a fallen tree blocked both lanes of the road.

    Vehicles are unable to pass through a section of the road between Fifield Lane and Winkfield Road.

    Thames Valley Police has said it expects the closure to be in place for ‘at least a few hours’ whilst officers work to clear the blockage and make the road safe.

