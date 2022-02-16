Tributes to former Maidenhead man who died in Cumbria crash

Tributes have been paid to a former Maidenhead man who died in a single-vehicle car crash in Cumbria on Saturday.

Jaspal Saundh, 24, died following a collision on the A66 near Appleby at around 9am on Saturday, February 12.

Originally from Maidenhead, Jaspal had since moved to Hull in East Yorkshire.

Paying tribute to Jaspal, his family said he had a 'charismatic personality' and was 'the life and soul of the party'.

"Jaspal was the best grandson, son, brother, friend, and colleague that anyone could have ever asked for. He was loved for being kind, caring, considerate, and thoughtful," they said.

"He had a warm, calming presence and an infectious cheeky smile that looked like he had either been up to something or was about to get up to something.

“Jaspal had a charismatic personality and he made friends easily wherever he went; no one had a bad word to say about him. No matter where he went, he was the life and soul of the party, bringing joy to anyone that he came into contact with.

“Jaspal was always going to succeed at whatever he set his mind to. Full of ambition and well on his way to being an amazing physio, he had the ability to heal any injury by making people believe in him.

"His motivation and charm rubbed off on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

“Jaspal was a driven, focused, determined, and motivated individual who achieved whatever he set his mind to – whether it was playing dhol; coaching young children; managing a football team; becoming a physio; driving the car he wanted; or buying a property, there was no limit to his potential.

“Jaspal was an aspiring, confident young man, who was brave enough to make his dreams into a reality. He was a visionary who wanted to help, empower, and positively impact as many lives as possible. He had so much love to give and touched the lives and hearts of many.

“He was one in a million, our pride and joy, he will never be forgotten, and will remain in our hearts forever.”

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened opposite Cafe 66 on the westbound carriageway of the A66.

The road was closed for several hours whilst a forensic collision investigation was conducted.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact PS 1962 Vickers or PC 2924 Lowe, online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it

They can also email SCIU@cumbria.police.uk, or call 101, quoting log number 66 of the 12th February 2022.