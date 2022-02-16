Nominate someone in the Community Policing Awards 2022

Nominations for the 2022 Community Policing Awards are now open.

The CPAs provide an opportunity to recognise and nominate the work of officers, staff and volunteers who have made the greatest contribution to their community over the past year.

This year there are nine categories. Click the links below for each category to make a nomination:



1. Community Police Officer 2022 - Examples should demonstrate an ability to work within the officer’s community to defuse tensions and encourage or instigate positive engagement. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Q89RHB5



2. Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) 2022 - PCSOs should work well within the community and with colleagues and partners. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QLTJBZL



3. Special Constable 2022 - Examples should include how they have helped the community, working with public and colleagues on solving issues. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QCGGQ9H



4. Diversity Champion 2022 - Diversity champions improve engagement with minority groups in the community, working towards increasing diversity and improving accessibility between the force and the public. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QJY9LJH



5. Cadet 2022 - Cadets are young, dedicated volunteers who want to make a difference in their community. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QS3ZDVY



6. Volunteer 2022 - An ambassador for the force, giving their time, own ideas and suggestions in order to improve how things are done. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QSY9MSS



7. Community Volunteer 2022 - They are not employed by Thames Valley Police but work voluntarily to support the community they live/work within, enforcing the law or assisting with community concerns. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QSY9MSS



8. Problem Solving Award 2022 - An individual or team who has worked collectively to problem solve a community issue connected to crime reduction, anti-social behaviour. This can include community members, as well as police staff across all departments. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QVPYZNH



9. Lifetime Achievement 2022 - Voted internally only, a member of Thames Valley Police nearing retirement that has completed at least 25 years’ service and has made an outstanding contribution to TVP. www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QRQ7L78