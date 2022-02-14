Maidenhead crime round-up: Cars and pedestrians attacked with stones

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Monday, February 7, 10.10pm, Kingfisher Drive. A report of two men, who appeared to be inebriated, walking along the road trying car door handles. Ref. No: 43220058135

Tuesday, February 8, King Street. Bike locked in a bike rack stolen from outside the cinema. The owner looked out and saw someone riding away on his bike. Ref. No; 43220059803

Thursday, February 10, 7.10pm, Broadway. Police received a report of a group of children throwing stones from the Broadway Car Park onto cars and pedestrians below. Ref. No: 43220063226

Tuesday, February 8, 1pm to Wednesday, February 9, 10am, Cookham Road. Bike stolen from a bike store. Ref. No: 43220060565

Saturday, February 12, 4.50pm, King Street. The police received a report of two men in the car park throwing stones at the cars opposite. Ref. No: 43220066146.

Friday, February 11, 4.15pm, Providence House, St Cloud Way. Locked up bike stolen. A silver bike. Ref. No: 43220065280

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Wednesday, February 9, 11.30am-12.40pm, Holyport. Delivery driver making a delivery left the rear doors of their van open. A tote of cigarettes stolen. Ref. No: 43220062083

Wednesday, February 9, 2.20pm, Shoppenhangers Road. Electric scooter stolen. Ref. No: 43220060992

Sunday, February 13, 9.55am, Stratton Cottages, Fifield Road, Bray. Silver Transit van index AV ** EBP containing tools stolen from outside the house. The keys were stolen. Re: 43220067001

No crime to report in Riverside, Belmont, Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green, Knowl Hill, Pinkneys Green, Furze Platt, Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park.