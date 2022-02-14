Maidenhead crime round-up: Cars and pedestrians attacked with stones

04:57PM, Monday 14 February 2022
The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org
All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)
Maidenhead Central:
Monday, February 7, 10.10pm, Kingfisher Drive. A report of two men, who appeared to be inebriated, walking along the road trying car door handles. Ref. No: 43220058135
Tuesday, February 8, King Street. Bike locked in a bike rack stolen from outside the cinema. The owner looked out and saw someone riding away on his bike. Ref. No; 43220059803
Thursday, February 10, 7.10pm, Broadway. Police received a report of a group of children throwing stones from the Broadway Car Park onto cars and pedestrians below. Ref. No: 43220063226
Tuesday, February 8, 1pm to Wednesday, February 9, 10am, Cookham Road. Bike stolen from a bike store. Ref. No: 43220060565
Saturday, February 12, 4.50pm, King Street. The police received a report of two men in the car park throwing stones at the cars opposite. Ref. No: 43220066146.
Friday, February 11, 4.15pm, Providence House, St Cloud Way. Locked up bike stolen. A silver bike. Ref. No: 43220065280
Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:
Wednesday, February 9, 11.30am-12.40pm, Holyport. Delivery driver making a delivery left the rear doors of their van open. A tote of cigarettes stolen. Ref. No: 43220062083
Wednesday, February 9, 2.20pm, Shoppenhangers Road. Electric scooter stolen. Ref. No: 43220060992
Sunday, February 13, 9.55am, Stratton Cottages, Fifield Road, Bray. Silver Transit van index AV ** EBP containing tools stolen from outside the house. The keys were stolen. Re: 43220067001
No crime to report in Riverside, Belmont, Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green, Knowl Hill, Pinkneys Green, Furze Platt, Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park.
