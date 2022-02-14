SMART MOTORWAYS: Latest closures planned on M4

The latest set of closures have been announced on the M4 as works continue on the multi-million pound smart motorways project.

The motorway is set to be closed this weekend in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).

National Highways said the closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday (Feb18) to 6am on Monday (Feb21).

The following midweek closures are also planned: