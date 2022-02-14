Storm Eunice set to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

11:18AM, Monday 14 February 2022
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead ahead of Storm Eunice on Friday.
The storm could cause ‘significant disruption’ due to heavy rain and ‘very strong winds’.
It said that ‘gusts of wind of 60-70mph are possible over a reasonably large area’, and added there was a ‘a small chance of a brief period of gusts reaching 80 mph even inland’.
Residents should be aware there is a ‘small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life’, with a possibility of fallen trees, damage to buildings and power lines being brought down.
There could also be disruption to public transport with delays and cancellations possible.
For more information, visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
