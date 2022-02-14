Maidenhead man in his 20s dies in Cumbria crash

A man from Maidenhead has died following a car crash in Cumbria.

The single-vehicle collision involved a red saloon BMW 330 and the driver - a man in his 20s from Maidenhead - died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened on Saturday (February 12) at around 9am on the A66 Appleby bypass, opposite Cafe 66 on the westbound carriageway.

The road was closed for several hours whilst a forensic collision investigation was conducted.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact PS 1962 Vickers or PC 2924 Lowe, online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it

They can also email SCIU@cumbria.police.uk, or call 101, quoting log number 66 of the 12th February 2022.