Take a tour around Maidenhead's flagship waterside development

"Maidenhead has everything going for it and needed a bit of a shot in the arm."

That is the view of Katherine Croom, managing director of Sorbon Estates, which describes itself as the 'commercial arm' of the Shanly Homes group.

If you have ventured into Maidenhead town centre recently, you may well have noticed hoardings up on the site of The Landing, the 431-home project on the triangle of King Street, Queen Street and Broadway.

You may also have spotted that work is yet to start on the new-look Nicholsons Centre, which is set for a complete overhaul into a multi-million pound open-air shopping and residential space after plans were approved nearly a year ago.

But just down the high street next to the waterways, one development is nearly complete and is set to become the first major step of Maidenhead's regeneration journey.

Chapel Arches is a three-phase development by Shanly Homes, broken up into the already-completed The Picturehouse and Chapel Wharf, and last but not least - Waterside Quarter.

The whole project has been several years in the making, with new businesses such as Coppa Club and Bakedd occupying units along the riverside, while the recently-opened Bardo Lounge threw open its doors in January.

Looking after Shanly Homes' commercial aspects is Sorbon Estates, based in Beaconsfield, Bucks.

Managing director Katherine was clear in her vision for this part of town, which has been dubbed the food and drink quarter of Maidenhead, and one of the few areas where regeneration appears to be continuing at pace alongside the nearby Watermark development.

"We want beautiful, aspirational buildings," she said over a coffee in Bardo Lounge. "We want more of an eye on quality rather than developing something quick.

"It is a great step towards making Maidenhead a better place."

As we wondered into the heart of the final phase of the Chapel Arches development - Waterside Quarter - there was a hum of construction activity on one of the residential blocks.

Katherine estimated that this hoarding would be coming down later in the spring, with a view to finishing the whole project by the end of 2022.

There are also six commercial units still to occupy within the development, while two were at an advanced stage with the prospective occupiers.

Sorbon were keen to keep the details of who may be moving in under wraps for now, but Katherine informed that venues would be chosen very carefully to ensure they fit in well with the surroundings.

We do know that Mediterranean deli-restaurant Sauce and Flour is set to open at a slightly later time of next month, while Katherine did hint that upcoming businesses could involve more food and drink venues, as well as firms such as florists.

Other ideas for the development include the possibility of holding seasonal events on the waterside, with artificial grass, deck chairs and other outdoor seating creating a new public hub for Maidenhead.

Coffee vans, food markets and ice cream stalls could also be a frequent feature, Katherine added, and there is also hoped to be activities for families and children.

Sculptures and careful architecture will also be a key part of the scheme, with a toucan paying tribute to late actress Diana Dors while a white lion sculpture dedicated to Sir Nicholas Winton was also unveiled outside Coppa Club in 2019.

Elsewhere, a life-sized alligator (below) was unveiled by Maidenhead MP Theresa May in September, which pays tribute to the musical romance film 'An Alligator named Daisy' which starred Dors as the leading lady.

And on the water, Shanly is in the process of building a pontoon.

"It is about bringing history and culture back into new buildings," Katherine explained.

As we wondered through the development, craning our necks to get a glimpse of the very top of the towering buildings, Katherine explained more about what the scheme will bring to Maidenhead.

"We are developing something a step up from what is in the town at the moment," she said. "The pandemic has made people want to touch and feel, experience things.

"There is more people eating out than there was pre-pandemic. It has made people appreciate doing things.

"I know what the concerns are in terms of [too many flats being built], but I hope that what we have done here is not just build a block of flats - we have created beautiful architecture and fantastic commercial space.

"Maidenhead has everything going for it and it needed a bit of a shot in the arm. Hopefully we have played a part in doing that."

Next on the tour was a trip up high to view a two-bed flat at the very top of one of the buildings in Waterside Quarter.

Impressive views across to Cliveden House and Windsor Castle could be seen from the balcony, which felt as though it was keeping watch on the whole of Maidenhead. This was reflected in the price, with costs north of £600,000 for this top-floor luxury.

Been having a look around the Shanly Homes Waterside Quarter development in Maidenhead town centre. Safe to say the two bed flat at the top of one of the Paradiso block has quite the view. Windsor Castle and Cliveden House can be seen from balcony. Video pic.twitter.com/3VUHlfUGIh — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) February 10, 2022

New tenants started moving into this block in August and we were informed that just over 40 of the 80 flats had been sold so far.

Show homes are also open for interested buyers to view (pictured below), which also come with their own private outdoor space.

As the tour concluded it became evident that this was certainly the first real marker of Maidenhead's major regeneration plans as it looks to catch up with its nearest rivals Marlow, Reading and Bracknell, the latter of which has also undergone huge change in recent years.

Many will point to the centre of town and the slowed activity on two other flagship schemes, but Katherine was confident that despite what was happening elsewhere, Waterside Quarter would achieve success.

Only time will tell whether that will be the case, but this little pocket of town does provide a glimpse into what the future holds for Maidenhead as it awaits even further change just a few yards down the road.